Wockhardt files marketing authorisation application for WCL 5222 with EMA

The EMA is the regulatory authority responsible for the scientific evaluation, of new medicines across the 27 European Union (EU) Member States and three European Economic Area (EEA) countriesIceland, Liechtenstein, and Norwaycovering a total of 30 countries.
Earlier, the EMA had informed Wockhardt that WCK 5222, a fixed-dose combination of Zidebactam (1 g) and Cefepime (2 g), is eligible for Accelerated Assessment. This pathway allows for an abridged review timeline, reflecting the unmet medical need addressed by the product. The New Drug Application (NDA) on WCK 5222 is already under fast-track review by the US FDA.
Based on the comprehensive clinical and regulatory data included in the application, Wockhardt expects WCK 5222 approval for treatment of resistant Gram negative infections across all countries under the EMA's jurisdiction. The priority review status granted to WCK 5222 underscores the global urgency to make effective treatment options available for patients suffering from life-threatening multi-drug resistant infections.
Notably, WCK 5222 is the first New Chemical Entity (NCE) discovered and developed in India to be submitted for pan-European marketing authorisation.
