Wockhardt files marketing authorisation application for WCL 5222 with EMA

Wockhardt has successfully filed a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its novel antibiotic, WCK 5222, on 5 January 2026.

The EMA is the regulatory authority responsible for the scientific evaluation, of new medicines across the 27 European Union (EU) Member States and three European Economic Area (EEA) countriesIceland, Liechtenstein, and Norwaycovering a total of 30 countries.

Earlier, the EMA had informed Wockhardt that WCK 5222, a fixed-dose combination of Zidebactam (1 g) and Cefepime (2 g), is eligible for Accelerated Assessment. This pathway allows for an abridged review timeline, reflecting the unmet medical need addressed by the product. The New Drug Application (NDA) on WCK 5222 is already under fast-track review by the US FDA.