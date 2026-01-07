INR under renewed pressure as dollar stays firm overseas

The Indian rupee came under renewed pressure after dollar firmed back above 98 mark awaiting US data for further cues on interest rates. INR opened at Rs 90.20 per dollar and hit a low of 90.23 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered some lost ground, snapping a four-day losing streak and appreciated 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency. Weak domestic equity markets and geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela however capped sharp gains for the domestic unit. Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed the risk of fresh U.S. tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 85,063.34 despite mostly firm cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 26,178.70. Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 106 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors added strength to the market, buying shares to the extent of Rs. 1,749 crore, according to exchange provisional data.

