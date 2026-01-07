Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR under renewed pressure as dollar stays firm overseas

INR under renewed pressure as dollar stays firm overseas

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee came under renewed pressure after dollar firmed back above 98 mark awaiting US data for further cues on interest rates. INR opened at Rs 90.20 per dollar and hit a low of 90.23 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered some lost ground, snapping a four-day losing streak and appreciated 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency. Weak domestic equity markets and geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela however capped sharp gains for the domestic unit. Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed the risk of fresh U.S. tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 85,063.34 despite mostly firm cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 26,178.70. Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 106 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors added strength to the market, buying shares to the extent of Rs. 1,749 crore, according to exchange provisional data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in Sep 2025 quarter, says RBI

Shares of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre lists in MT group

Welspun Corp receives export order from Americas

Unimech arm secures order of Rs 72 cr from NPCIL

Croissance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story