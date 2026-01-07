Indices drift lower in early trade; VIX jumps 1.89%

The domestic equity indices trade with minor losses in early trade, declining for third day in a row. The Nifty traded below the 26,150 mark. Consumer durables, IT and metal shares advanced while realty, private bank and media shares declined.

At 09:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 172.11 points or 0.21% to 84,871.04. The Nifty 50 index fell 57.80 points or 0.22% to 26,120.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,656 shares rose and 1,275 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.24% to 10.14. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 107.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,749.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Titan Company added 3.71% after the companys consumer business registered a growth of 40% YoY in Q3FY26. A total of 56 stores (net) were added during the quarter expanding Titans combined retail network presence to 3,433 stores. Lodha Developer added 1.06% after the companys pre sales jumped 25% to Rs 56,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 45,100 crore in Q3 FY25. Collections declined 17% YoY to Rs 35,600 crore in Q3 FY26.

Jubilant Foodworks shed 0.41%. The companys consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,438.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 13.4% YoY. Dominos recorded a Like-For-Like (LFL) growth of 5%. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.29% to 6.631 compared with previous session close of 6.633. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1950 compared with its close of 90.1800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement shed 0.22% to Rs 138,780. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 98.52.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.38% to 4.164. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement shed 57 cents or 0.94% to $60.13 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed, with regional defense stocks snapping two-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and renewed rhetoric over Greenland. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his team were considering a range of options in order to acquire Greenland including utilizing the U.S. Military. The statement further escalates the Trump administrations already aggressive rhetoric about Greenland, which the president has long sought to make a part of the United States.