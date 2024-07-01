Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2024.

Wockhardt Ltd soared 17.95% to Rs 809.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52857 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spiked 13.62% to Rs 653.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36729 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 12.76% to Rs 439.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28281 shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd jumped 10.70% to Rs 762.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54522 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd rose 9.56% to Rs 489.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17304 shares in the past one month.

