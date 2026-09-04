Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2079.6, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% jump in NIFTY and a 21.15% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2079.6, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 23940.4. The Sensex is at 76696.56, up 0.71%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.