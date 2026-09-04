SPML Infra announced a significant milestone in its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) journey, with its proprietary 104.4 kWh battery pack, developed under SPML's own intellectual property, successfully completing key international safety, performance and transportation certification and testing requirements.

The battery pack has been engineered and developed as part of SPML's strategy to build indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities for India's rapidly expanding grid-scale energy storage market.

The SPML-developed battery pack has successfully completed requirements under UL9540A, IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 60730, IEC 61000-6-2 and IEC 61000-6-4, together with UN38.3 at the battery-pack and system level.