Wonderla Holidays concludes Rs 540-cr QIP of equity shares

The qualified institutional placement (QIP), which commenced on 3 December 2024, concluded on 6 December 2024, with a total of 68,35,444 equity shares being allotted. The shares were priced at Rs 790 per share, resulting in an issue size of approximately Rs 540 crore.

The issue price of Rs 790 is at a discount of 4.79%, to the floor price of Rs 829.74 per equity share set for the QIP issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 63.40 crore comprising 6,34,08,763 equity shares.

Tata Mutual Fund emerged as the largest allottee, securing a substantial 27.78% allocation. Following, SBI Mutual Fund and Custody Bank Of Japan, Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund received allocations of 25.92% and 20.37%, respectively. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. secured 7.78% allocation, while Verdipapirfondet Odin Emerging Markets received allocation of 5.34%.

Wonderla Holidays operates three largest amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and the Wonderla resort in Bengaluru under the brand name Wonderla.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 28.4% to Rs 13.52 crore on 13.8% increase in net sales to Rs 75.16 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.80% to close at Rs 899.45 on Friday, 6 December 2024.

