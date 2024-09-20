Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wonderla Holidays opens its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar

Wonderla Holidays opens its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Wonderla Holidays opened its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar. The park's opening is a strategic move in Wonderla's broader vision of enhancing tourism and entertainment experiences across India. This new park will serve as a destination for both local and national visitors, offering world-class rides and attractions that are poised to boost Odisha's standing as a vibrant tourist hub.

Since its soft launch in May, Wonderla Bhubaneswar has created more than 400 employment opportunities and contributed significantly to the local economy. The park has also initiated impactful community programs, including the distribution of school kits to local students and organizing blood donation camps in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, underscoring Wonderla' s commitment to regional development.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

