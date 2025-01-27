Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY

Wonderla Holidays slipped 5.48% to Rs 723.35 after the company's standalone net profit declined 45.66% to Rs 20.30 crore on 1.66% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 121.51 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, total income shed by 2.33% to Rs 126.50 crore as against Rs 129.52 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Profit before tax was Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 45.6% on YoY basis.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit decreased 27.4% to Rs 98.26 crore on 5.63% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 361.79 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved re-designation of Arun K Chittilappilly, managing director (MD), as the MD and executive chairman of the company with effect from 27 January 2025.

Further, the board of directors also approved the retirement of Kochouseph Chittilapilly from the office of chairman Emeritus effective from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News