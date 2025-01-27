Arvind SmartSpaces to develop large industrial park in Ahmedabad

Arvind SmartSpaces has signed an agreement for a large industrial park in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of ~440 acre and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 1,350crore.

This mega project is located on NH47, Bavla-Bagodara Road. The project is signed under joint development model(70.5% revenue share). NH 47 is among one of the major national highways of Gujarat, which on the southern side connects Ahmedabad to all major cities of Saurashtra like Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar etc, and on the northern side connects Ahmedabad to cities like Gandhinagar, Mehsana and connects the entire state to Rajasthan. This project is located on NH-47, between Bavla and Bagodara. It is located at a tri-junction that connects the project to Saurashtra region, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and key ports like Kandla, Mundra and Pipavav. The project is also located close to Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and the upcoming Dholera Special Investment Region. There are several large industries in close vicinity which are focused on pharma, engineering, renewables, engineering, logistics and ancillaries. The micro-market is home to several large Industries and industrial parks.

The project is envisaged to be one of the largest industrial parks in Gujarat with end-to-end ecosystem to ensure a thriving environment for industries. The proposed infrastructure includes common effluent treatment plant(CETP), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), labour housing, executive housing, weight bridge, logistics zones, etc.

