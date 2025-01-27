Adani Wilmar spurts as PAT zooms 105% YoY to Rs 411 crore in Q3 FY25

Adani Wilmar gained 4.01% to Rs 261.95 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.55% to Rs 410.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 200.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.62% YoY to Rs 15,859.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 546.24 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 94.42% as against Rs 280.95 crore in Q3 FY24.

Adani Wilmar also reported its highest-ever quarterly operating EBITDA of Rs 792 crore, up 57% year-on-year.

The edible oil volume grew by 4% YoY and recorded revenue of Rs 13,387, up by 38% YoY. However, branded sales experienced a slight decline, primarily due to lower packed palm oil sales and consumer downtrading. Sales of other branded edible oils, however, saw an increase across the board.

The Food & FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 1,558 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 22% YoY, driven by robust double-digit growth in both general trade and e-commerce channels. The segment benefitted from bundling low-penetration products with fast-selling items, encouraging consumer trials and adoption. On a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis, the segment's revenue reached Rs 6,150 crore.

In wheat flour, Adani Wilmar outpaced industry growth and gained market share, with the introduction of smaller pack sizes (up to 2 kg) contributing to strong growth in the South and West regions. The company also worked on improving product availability in rice through better supply chain management.

The Industry Essentials segment's revenue increased by 4% YoY to Rs 1,915 crore, although lower sales in castor meals and oil meals led to a volume decline for the segment during the quarter.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited, The companys revenue grew by 31% YoY to Rs 16,859 crore. We delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments. Our edible oils revenue grew by 38% YoY, and our Food & FMCG revenue grew by 22% YoY. This translated into record profits for the quarter, with EBITDA of Rs 792 crore and PAT of Rs 411 crore, marking our best-ever trailing-twelve-month performance with operating EBITDA of Rs 2,390 crore and PAT of Rs 1,192 crore on a TTM basis."

He added, Our overall Food & FMCG business crossed Rs 6,150 crore on a TTM basis, and we remained committed to building a large packaged food business in India. We gained market share in underindexed markets and categories such as sunflower oil and mustard oil. In wheat flour, we outpaced industry growth this year. Additionally, we expanded our direct rural coverage significantly, reaching 43,000 rural towns by December 2024, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning us well for future growth. E-commerce revenue grew by 41% YoY on a TTM basis."

Adani Wilmar also made significant strides in the South, reporting a 15% YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3. Furthermore, the 'Fortune' brand celebrated its 25th anniversary with a year-long series of consumer campaigns to mark the milestone.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of edible oil, vanaspati, and specialty fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

