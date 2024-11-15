Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 70.25 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 11.76% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 70.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.2560.748.887.707.065.015.433.453.042.72

