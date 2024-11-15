Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 211.09 croreNet loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 211.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 193.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales211.09193.98 9 OPM %7.059.68 -PBDT6.5411.44 -43 PBT-0.694.96 PL NP-0.424.14 PL
