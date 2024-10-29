WTI Crude oil futures steady around $67 per barrel

WTI Crude oil futures steadied around $67 per barrel on Tuesday after a sharp 6% plunge, marking the biggest single-day drop in two years and settling at a four-week low yesterday. The decline followed reports of Israel striking Iranian military targets without impacting oil or nuclear facilities, easing fears of supply disruptions. Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu signaled openness to a limited truce in Gaza, further reducing geopolitical risk premiums. With tensions calming, market attention has shifted back to fundamentals, particularly subdued Chinese demand growth and potential OPEC output increases.

