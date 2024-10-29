Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 73.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 29 2024
Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 4627.80 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 73.48% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 4627.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4488.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4627.804488.95 3 OPM %2.987.24 -PBDT116.47318.00 -63 PBT69.59276.66 -75 NP53.81202.87 -73

Oct 29 2024

