APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 73.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 4627.80 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 73.48% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 4627.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4488.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4627.804488.952.987.24116.47318.0069.59276.6653.81202.87

