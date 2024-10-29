H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 423.75 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 423.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 393.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.423.75393.99-5.38-8.5414.94-19.77-9.39-49.57-7.59-50.31

