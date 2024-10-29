Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Enterprises withdraws Scheme of Arrangement

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
With Adani Wilmar

The Board of Adani Enterprises at the meeting held on 29th October 2024 has decided to withdraw the draft Scheme of Arrangement among Adani Enterprises Limited and Adani Wilmar Limited and their respective shareholders & creditors (draft Scheme) that was approved by the Board in their meeting held on 1st August, 2024.

The Board noted that Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) requires to fulfill its compliance obligations regarding Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). During the period in which AWL is implementing the MPS strategy in accordance with the relevant SEBI Circulars, in order to offer directional clarity to shareholders, the draft Scheme is hereby withdrawn.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

