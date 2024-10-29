Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 1188.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 128.30% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 1188.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 947.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1188.00947.00 25 OPM %24.8317.32 -PBDT262.00143.00 83 PBT172.0075.00 129 NP121.0053.00 128

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

