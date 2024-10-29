Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 1188.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 128.30% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 1188.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 947.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1188.00947.0024.8317.32262.00143.00172.0075.00121.0053.00

