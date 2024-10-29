Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.52% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.52% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.6335.06 62 OPM %-23.98-1.68 -PBDT-13.88-18.87 26 PBT-15.08-20.25 26 NP46.08-20.25 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit up 17%, income from operations at Rs 7,051 cr

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

L&T Q2 results preview: Profit may rise up to 19% YoY; margins could shrink

Deepak Fertilisers hits record high on strong Q2; zooms 149% from June low

Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 1,742 cr

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story