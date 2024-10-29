Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.52% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.52% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.6335.06-23.98-1.68-13.88-18.87-15.08-20.2546.08-20.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News