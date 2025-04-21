Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and CSL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 106.92 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6000 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 123.37. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 406.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd gained 16.60% to Rs 66.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11628 shares in the past one month.

CSL Finance Ltd advanced 14.32% to Rs 326.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4337 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

