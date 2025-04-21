Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Goodyear India announced that the Board of the company took note of the communication received from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., USA, i.e. the ultimate parent company regarding their intention to conduct a review of the farm tire business of the Company to evaluate all strategic, operational and financial opportunities related to that business.

It is noted that the potential outcome of the strategic review is not currently known and there can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in the implementation of any transaction.

