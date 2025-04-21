Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Goodyear India announced that the Board of the company took note of the communication received from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., USA, i.e. the ultimate parent company regarding their intention to conduct a review of the farm tire business of the Company to evaluate all strategic, operational and financial opportunities related to that business.

It is noted that the potential outcome of the strategic review is not currently known and there can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in the implementation of any transaction.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

