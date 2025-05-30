Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 33.71% in the March 2025 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 33.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Sales rise 72.65% to Rs 87.05 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 33.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.59% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 234.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.0550.42 73 234.14217.13 8 OPM %5.007.75 -9.5810.99 - PBDT3.314.10 -19 21.1724.43 -13 PBT1.382.14 -36 13.3115.39 -14 NP0.590.89 -34 9.1511.67 -22

