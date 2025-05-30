XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 33.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.65% to Rs 87.05 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 33.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.59% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 234.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

87.0550.42234.14217.135.007.759.5810.993.314.1021.1724.431.382.1413.3115.390.590.899.1511.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News