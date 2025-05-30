Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 88.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.63% to Rs 10.36 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 88.64% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.63% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.56% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 26.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
