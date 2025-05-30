Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.74% to Rs 33.71 crore

Net loss of Kanani Industries reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.74% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.81% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 168.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

33.7153.29168.47222.81-0.77-0.410.180.24-0.250.040.830.69-0.250.030.810.67-0.240.030.780.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News