XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 1.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 94.41 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 1.11% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 94.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.94.4148.747.3011.125.935.564.333.582.742.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News