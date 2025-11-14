Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 12.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 2119.30 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software rose 12.87% to Rs 120.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 2119.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2169.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2119.302169.838.158.17189.85177.26163.59144.34120.19106.49

