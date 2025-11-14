Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech declined 15.65% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.61.0764.8433.9840.5622.7527.3920.7725.6715.7418.66

