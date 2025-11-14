Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 47.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 159.21 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 47.68% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 159.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.159.21181.4942.7248.4918.3922.7517.9422.317.9915.27

