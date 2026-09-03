XTGlobal secures cloud engineering and services contract from U.S. State Govt.

XTGlobal Infotech announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year Cloud Engineering and Technical Services program for a U.S. State Government technology authority. The agreement carries an initial two-year term with three additional one-year renewal options, creating a potential five-year contracting framework.

Based on the breadth of services contemplated under the program and its multi-year structure, XTGlobal estimates the aggregate addressable opportunity across the qualified vendor pool could be in the range of USD $50 million to $100 million over the potential five-year period.

Technology requirements under the program will be issued across multiple initiatives through the qualified vendor pool, with XTGlobal eligible to compete for individual engagements as they are released.