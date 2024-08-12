Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 129.63% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 129.63% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

