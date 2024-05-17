Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Yaari Digital Integrated Services reported to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 70.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 94.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Integrated Industries allots 95.78 lakh equity shares

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

UCBs need to identify and manage emerging risks

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rallied for 5th day

NSE SME Premier Roadline makes a firm debut

CONCOR spurts as Q4 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 317 cr

TVS Motor Company launches new Black Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 series

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story