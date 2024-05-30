Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 101.40% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.40% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.75% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.312.14 101 7.744.33 79 OPM %-21.35-55.61 --23.64-41.11 - PBDT0.23-0.15 LP 0.340.28 21 PBT0.23-0.15 LP 0.340.28 21 NP0.17-0.11 LP 0.250.21 19

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

