Panyam Cements &amp; Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 1355.93% to Rs 39.31 crore

Net Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1355.93% to Rs 39.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 55.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 59.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.11% to Rs 120.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.312.70 1356 120.1238.86 209 OPM %-19.44-314.44 --26.50-67.34 - PBDT-10.85-8.36 -30 -38.81-25.97 -49 PBT-15.49-9.70 -60 -55.02-30.41 -81 NP-15.49-32.35 52 -55.02-59.85 8

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

