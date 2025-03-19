Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives rises after receiving contract for supplying explosives from international clients

Premier Explosives rises after receiving contract for supplying explosives from international clients

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Premier Explosives added 2.87% to Rs 337 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs18.90 crore from International Clients.

The contract is for the supply of Defence Explosives and the same would be delivered within a period of 5 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high-energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuses, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defense, space, homeland security and such other areas.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9.22 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.71 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged 272.4% to Rs 165.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.56 crore posted in same quarter last year.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

