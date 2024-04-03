Yes Bank gains after recording over 14% YoY growth in loans in Q4; deposits at Rs 2.66 lakh crore

Yes Bank rose 2.17% to Rs 25.13 after the bank reported 14.1% rise in loans & advances to Rs 228,465 crore as against Rs 200,201 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The bank has recorded 5% growth in loans as compared with the figure of Rs 217,523 crore recorded as on 31 March 2023.

Deposits of the bank as on 31 March 2024 stood at Rs 266,364 crore, up by 22.5% YoY and up 10.1% QoQ.

CASA ratio was at 30.9% as on 31 March 2024 as against 30.8% as on 31 March 2024 and 29.7% as on 31 March 2023.

Credit to deposit ratio was at 85.8% as on 31 March 2024 as against 92% as on 31 March 2024 and 89.9% as on 31 March 2023.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was at 116.1% as on 31 March 2024 as against 118.5% as on 31 March 2024 and 118.4% as on 31 March 2023.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

The bank had reported standalone net profit of Rs 231.46 crore in Q3 FY24 is steeply higher than Rs 51.52 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 17.89% year on year to Rs 8,179.15 crore during the quarter.

