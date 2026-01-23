Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.18, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 21.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.18, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.Yes Bank Ltd has eased around 2.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59200.1, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 583.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1165.56 lakh shares in last one month.