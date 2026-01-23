Vedanta Ltd up for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 695.7, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.4% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% jump in NIFTY and a 37.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 695.7, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 16.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11573.7, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 695.1, up 2.57% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 57.4% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% jump in NIFTY and a 37.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 28.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.