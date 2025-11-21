Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with BIBA Fashion to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.

The agreement is to be executed within 36 months.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.