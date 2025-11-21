Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with BIBA Fashion to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.

The agreement is to be executed within 36 months.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services fell 1.38% to Rs 380 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

