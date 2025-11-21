Barometers nudge lower; breadth weak

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,200 level. Realty, PSU Bank and Media shares declined, while auto and oil & gas shares edged higher.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 45.81 points or 0.05% to 85,586.87. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.55 points or 0.12% to 26,161.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.45%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,167 shares rose and 1,753 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 283.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 824.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.26%. The company said it has signed a pact with TPG Terabyte Bidco to invest up to Rs 18,000 crore in Hypervault and jointly develop AI data centers and related infrastructure. HG Infra Engineering shed 0.31%. The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Clean Energy Solutions, to undertake solar, green hydrogen, and battery storage businesses.

Hyundai Motor India slipped 0.69%. The company has invested an additional Rs 21.5 crore in FPEL TN Wind Farm, increasing its stake to 26.49%. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.06% to 6.540 as compared with previous close 6.536. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6450 compared with its close of 88.6850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.28% to Rs 1,22,381. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 100.07.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.27% to 4.094. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 84 cents or 1.33% to $62.54 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian shares extended a global rout on Friday as the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data failed to provide clarity on the near-term path for interest rates, with investors returning to dumping risk assets. On the data front, Japans core inflation in October rose at its sharpest rate since July, in line with market estimates on Friday, supporting the case for interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. The headline inflation rate rose to 3%, marking the the 43rd month in a row that it has run above the BOJs 2% target. The core-core inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, crept up to at 3.1%, compared to 3% in September.

Wall Street dived overnight as jitters over inflated tech stock prices returned, resulting in the Nasdaq's widest one-day swing since April 9 when President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs spooked markets. On Thursday stateside, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.16%, down from a 2.6% advance at one point in the session. Other major indexes also slipped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.84%. The S&P 500 shed 1.56%, despite rising as much as 1.9% earlier in the day. Data showed the U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in September, but a rise in the unemployment rate and downward revisions to prior months painted an ambiguous picture for the Federal Reserve as it considers whether or not to cut interest rates next month.