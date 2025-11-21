Concord Control Systems rises on fund raising plans

Concord Control Systems added 1.74% to Rs 2345 after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares by way of preferential allotment.
The board will also determine the issue price for these equity shares at the said meeting.
Concord Control Systems is a deep research backed railway solutions and technology company.
The company had reported 85% jump in net profit to Rs 16.02 crore on a 64% increase in revenue to Rs 81.55 crore recorded in H1 FY26 as compared with H1 FY.
