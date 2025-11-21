Garuda Construction appoints Shanti Lal Gaggar as COO

Garuda Construction and Engineering said that it has been appointed Shanti Lal Gaggar as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 20 November 2025.

Shanti Lal Gaggar is a Science graduate and a Chartered Accountant. He brings with him a wealth of experience across the domains of Retail, Infrastructure, Accounts, and Audit. he carries more than three decades of extensive expertise in strategic planning, streamlining operations, commercial functions, cost optimization, risk management. Earlier, Gaggar has worked with Vishwa Samudra Engineering in senior management role, contributing significantly to their strategic and financial advancements.

Additionally, the company stated that its current order book stands at Rs 4,876.78 crore. Further, it has been bidding for new projects aggressively and expects to receive some big orders shortly.