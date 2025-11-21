Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction appoints Shanti Lal Gaggar as COO

Garuda Construction appoints Shanti Lal Gaggar as COO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Garuda Construction and Engineering said that it has been appointed Shanti Lal Gaggar as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 20 November 2025.

Shanti Lal Gaggar is a Science graduate and a Chartered Accountant. He brings with him a wealth of experience across the domains of Retail, Infrastructure, Accounts, and Audit. he carries more than three decades of extensive expertise in strategic planning, streamlining operations, commercial functions, cost optimization, risk management. Earlier, Gaggar has worked with Vishwa Samudra Engineering in senior management role, contributing significantly to their strategic and financial advancements.

Additionally, the company stated that its current order book stands at Rs 4,876.78 crore. Further, it has been bidding for new projects aggressively and expects to receive some big orders shortly.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specializes in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The company reported a 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on a 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.76% to Rs 216 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slips 2.71%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 0.62%

INR edges lower amid firm greenback and negative cues from equities

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Shares of Capillary Technologies India list in B group

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story