Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales increase by 17% in May'24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra auto sales increase by 17% in May'24

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall sales of 71,682 in month of May 2024, recording a growth of 17% over last year. Total sales include passenger vehicles sales of 43,218 units, higher by 31% over 32,886 units sold in May 2023. Exports for the month stood at 2671, higher by 2% over last year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on 15th May, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from 26th May."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

M&amp;M total sales rises 4% YoY to 68,413 units in Mar'24

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

M&amp;M total sales rises 17% YoY to 71,682 units in May'24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra receives overwhelming response for XUV 3XO

TVS Motor Company sales volumes jump 12% in May'24

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 89.19% in the March 2024 quarter

REC board OKs to raise upto Rs 1.45 lakh crore via private placement

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story