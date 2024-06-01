According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on 15th May, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from 26th May."
