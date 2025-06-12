Zee Ent gains as board to discuss 3-5 years growth roadmap with investment banker

Zee Entertainment added 2.04% to Rs 135.20 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025, where an investment banker will present and discuss the company's growth initiatives for the next three to five years.The investment banker will apprise the board of its review of the companys business plans and the growth initiatives for the next three to five years. They may suggest any risk mitigation thoughts for the execution of such plans. They may also recommend potential fund-raising options, if any.
Additionally, the companys board will hold a separate meeting on the same day to deliberate on the investment bankers recommendations and consider adopting them, either in part or in full.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a leading content and technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. Z brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 1,306% to Rs 188.40 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,184.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
