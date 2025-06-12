Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 115 cr order from MEDA

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 115 cr order from MEDA

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Shakti Pumps India advanced 3.48% to Rs 999 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 114.58 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA).

The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 4500 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) at various locations across the state of Maharashtra. This project falls under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The total value of the work order is approximately Rs 114.58 crore and the project is expected to be executed within 90 days from the date of issue of the work order.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of pumps, motors, & their spare parts. The core products of the company are engineered pumps, industrial pumps, solar pumps, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 89.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 665.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

