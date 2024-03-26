Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEE Entertainment Board introduces structured Monthly Management Mentorship program

ZEE Entertainment Board introduces structured Monthly Management Mentorship program

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Focused on achieving key performance metrics

The Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has institutionalized a structured Monthly Management Mentorship (3M) Program. The objective of the 3M Program is to guide and enable the management team to achieve key performance metrics, including the targeted 20% EBITDA margin, proposed by the MD & CEO.

The 3M Program Special Committee has also identified business verticals that require a critical assessment. The same include - 1) Margo Networks (Sugarbox) 2) Teleplay & Zindagi 3) Hipi 4) Weyyak and 5) English Cluster of Linear TV Business. The Special Committee has advised that the identified business verticals will need to substantially reduce losses and enhance their performance levels.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

