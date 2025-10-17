Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment slides after Q2 PAT slumps 63% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Zee Entertainment slides after Q2 PAT slumps 63% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Image
Oct 17 2025
Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.06% after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax from continuing operations tumbled 59.71% YoY to Rs 115.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA declined 54% to Rs 146.4 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 321 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 7.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 16% in Q2 FY25.

For the quarter, advertising revenue was Rs 806.3 crore (down 10.58% YoY), subscription revenue stood at Rs 901.7 crore (up 5.47% YoY), and revenue from other sales & services grew 8.37% YoY to Rs 139.9 crore. Domestic advertising revenue fell 12% YoY, reflecting a slowdown in FMCG spending.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theater businesses, both within India and overseas.

Oct 17 2025

