Zee Entertainment slides after Q2 PAT slumps 63% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.06% after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax from continuing operations tumbled 59.71% YoY to Rs 115.4 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA declined 54% to Rs 146.4 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 321 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 7.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 16% in Q2 FY25.
For the quarter, advertising revenue was Rs 806.3 crore (down 10.58% YoY), subscription revenue stood at Rs 901.7 crore (up 5.47% YoY), and revenue from other sales & services grew 8.37% YoY to Rs 139.9 crore. Domestic advertising revenue fell 12% YoY, reflecting a slowdown in FMCG spending.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theater businesses, both within India and overseas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app