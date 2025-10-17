Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI governor say digital public platforms have proved to be central to inclusive growth in India

RBI governor say digital public platforms have proved to be central to inclusive growth in India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that digital Public Platforms have proved to be central to inclusive growth in India. He noted in a speech that the impact of such platforms on welfare transfers, democratisation of payments and deepening of financial inclusion has, indeed, been transformative. During India's G20 Presidency, Digital Public Platforms were formally defined as a set of shared digital systems built upon minimal, modular digital building blocks that can be utilized by governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to facilitate society-wide development.

India's Digital Public Platforms constitute a well-structured, multi-layered system of interconnected digital building blocks including digital identity through Aadhaar, instant payment systems via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and secure data sharing through the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA). Around 85% of the digital payment transactions in India today are carried out through UPI. About 20 billion transactions are made using UPI every month, representing value equivalent to over 280 billion USD, he noted further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and Brazil set to deepen MERCOSUR-India Trade Agreement

Kings Infra Ventures jumps after USFDA approves Turtle Excluder Device

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies Q2 PAT climbs 133% YoY to Rs 843 cr

Shares of Shlokka Dyes list in B Group

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story