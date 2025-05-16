LT Foods gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 161 cr

LT Foods added 4.53% to Rs 374.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 7% to Rs 161 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income increased 7.40% to Rs 2,228.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 2,074.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 9.02% to Rs 210.71 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 193.26 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 290 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 12.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 12.5% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, companys cash profit stood at Rs 214 crore, up 9% YoY.

Ashwani Arora, managing director & CEO, LT Foods, said, FY'25 has been a landmark year for LT Foods, as we crossed the USD 1 billion revenue milestonea strong reflection of our resilient business model, portfolio of most loved global food brands and deep consumer commitment. Our resilient business model, unwavering focus on quality, and deep understanding of evolving consumer needs have helped us deliver a strong 12% year-on-year revenue growth.

Our Basmati and Other Speciality Rice segment grew by 10% YoY, reinforcing our position as the preferred brand for premium Basmati. Our Organic Food and Ingredients business recorded a 29% growth, reflecting the rising demand for health-forward and sustainable food options.

The Readyto-Heat (RTH) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) witnessed normalised growth of 21%. Our international business delivered a strong performance, with all key markets contributing to growth. What's particularly encouraging is the significant margin expansion we achieved, fully aligned with the guidance we shared earlier, and reflective of our operational discipline and strong brand equity globally.

In India, we continued to invest in strengthening a future-ready Sales & Distribution Network and successfully completed the rollout of our next-generation Go-to-Market platform. Growth was further accelerated by emerging channels like E-Commerce, Q-Commerce and Modern Trade, which are increasingly becoming key touchpoints for our consumers.

nnovation remained at the heart of our growth strategy. We launched a few new products during the year, across categories that meet rising consumer demand for Health & Wellness, Convenience, and Premiumization. This includes DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice, a global gourmet food.

We also continue to build and expand roasted glueten free snack range under brand Kari Kari with launch of new product Krispy Hopu with happy flavour Sweet and Salty Going ahead, we stay committed to authenticity, convenience, and bringing wholesome goodness from farm to table.

We are also accelerating our digital transformation across the value chain to enhance agility, transparency, and consumer engagement, while deepening and strengthening our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to ensure sustainable and responsible growth.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a final equity dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuring annual general meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, the company approved the proposal for acquisition (100% stake) of the relevant entities of Global Greens Group (GGG) (such as GG INV, GG EUROPE AND GG UK) by LT Foods BV, Europe (Step Down Subsidiary of LT Foods).

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business. The company sells its products in more than 65 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the rest of the world.

