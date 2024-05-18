Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 2.7% to Rs 2,169.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2112.1 crore in Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax profit was Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY24 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 46.9 crore in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA stood at Rs 210.3 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 38.6% as compared with RS 151.7 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin was 9.7% in Q4 FY24 as against 7.2% in Q4 FY23.

The company's revenue from Advertisement was at Rs 1,110.2 crore (up 10% YoY), revenue from Subscription stood at Rs 949.4 crore (up 8.02% YoY) while revenue from other sales and services was at Rs 110.3 crore (down 57% YoY), due to fewer movie releases and syndication during the period under review.

Domestic advertising revenue for the quarter grew by 10.6% YoY driven by the continued recovery in macro advertising environment and spending pickup by FMCG clients.

On outlook front, in Q1 FY25, the company expects to see most of one-time higher costs towards implementing the interventions, offsetting underlying operating performance improvements and causing softness on margins and from Q2 FY25 it expects gradual margin improvement to kick in. it also expects to deliver industry-leading 18-20% EBITDA margin.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY24.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

The scrip rallied 4.26% to end at Rs 140.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lotus Chocolate Co reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Mahindra Holidays jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Unichem Lab hits life high on turnaround Q4 numbers

Ideaforge Tech spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Sonata Software records turnaround Q4 numbers

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

NHPC Q4 PAT slides 18% to Rs 610 cr

Nestle India ends higher after public shareholders reject royalty hike proposal to Swiss parent

Sobha Q4 PAT drops 85% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story