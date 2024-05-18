Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 13.59% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.60% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 62.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.9310.85 1 62.6258.56 7 OPM %91.4070.78 -87.1079.08 - PBDT7.487.30 2 42.3233.47 26 PBT1.551.37 13 18.619.76 91 NP1.171.03 14 13.867.31 90

First Published: May 18 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

